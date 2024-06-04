AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,178 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $708,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 587.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 827,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after buying an additional 707,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,270. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

