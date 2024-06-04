Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

