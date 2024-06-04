ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ASML by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 28.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $17.32 on Tuesday, hitting $948.16. The stock had a trading volume of 491,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,559. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $936.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $863.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

