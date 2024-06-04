ASD Price Up 6% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,229.07 or 1.00018763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00109856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0544577 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,650,718.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.