ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Hits $2.67 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,551.26 or 1.00012857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00107370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05442291 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,637,910.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.