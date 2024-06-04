Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.31. 358,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,138. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after buying an additional 211,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.