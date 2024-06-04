Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.31. 358,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,138. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $161.00.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
