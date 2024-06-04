ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

ARR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. 877,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $953.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $27.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.