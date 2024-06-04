Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 17,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 31,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Aritzia Stock Performance
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
