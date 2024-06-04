Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 17,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 31,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

