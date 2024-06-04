Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Down 5.8%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 47,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 236,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $635.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

