Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2,057.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,868 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $21.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,025,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

