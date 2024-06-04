Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $92.49 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $92.49 million and $8.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00050731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

