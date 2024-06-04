Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Camping World worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,777,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Camping World by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 479.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Camping World by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Camping World by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 112,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,869. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -525.87 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

