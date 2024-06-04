Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,774 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

PCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 609,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,059. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

