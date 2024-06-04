Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 84,538 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 1,728,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $503.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYND. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

