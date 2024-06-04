Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 457 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.40% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,075,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $92.56.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.