Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.8% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,348,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,701. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

