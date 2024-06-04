Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.60 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.