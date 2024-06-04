Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. EQT makes up approximately 1.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

