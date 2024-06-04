Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 4,929 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 604,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 73,558 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 42,481 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $43.68. 135,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $564.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

