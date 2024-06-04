Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 3.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

