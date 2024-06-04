APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $597.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.49 and a 200-day moving average of $591.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

