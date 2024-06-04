APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $8.86 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

