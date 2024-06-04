APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $4.36 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 139.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

RJF stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

