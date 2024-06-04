APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $3.90 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

