APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $12.80 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $492.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.42 and a 200-day moving average of $526.51. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

