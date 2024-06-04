APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,222 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ResMed by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

NYSE:RMD opened at $207.39 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average of $185.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

