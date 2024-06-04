APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $4.13 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Entergy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Entergy stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.