APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,476 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,134 shares of company stock worth $60,334,399. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.69, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

