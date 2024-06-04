APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

