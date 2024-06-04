Anson Capital Inc. Sells 97,972 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,972 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.