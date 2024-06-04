Anson Capital Inc. Purchases 5,839 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

