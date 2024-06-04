Anson Capital Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 539,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,332. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.