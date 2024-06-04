Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 183,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 170,649 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,091,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,670,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,256,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

