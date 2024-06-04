AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

NYSE:AU opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after buying an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 995,709 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

