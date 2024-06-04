Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $15.71

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

