Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.64% of Analog Devices worth $630,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.19. The company had a trading volume of 588,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

