AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 176,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

