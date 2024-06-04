American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Stock Up 8.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $768.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.