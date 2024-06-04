American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 139.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT remained flat at $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.34.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

