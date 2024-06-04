American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $275.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

American Express stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.69. 749,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

