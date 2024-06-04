AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.62 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.79. The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. Insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock worth $5,843,722 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

