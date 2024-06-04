Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is NEOS Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

NEOS Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.51. 6,501,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,667,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.