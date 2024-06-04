Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.63. 26,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,450. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

