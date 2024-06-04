Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5.3%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $310.38 and last traded at $312.12. Approximately 22,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 226,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.95, for a total transaction of $4,784,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,216,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,704. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

