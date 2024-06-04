AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 21st

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFB opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 100,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,152 in the last three months.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Dividend History for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB)

