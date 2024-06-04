AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 21st

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AFB opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 100,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,152 in the last three months.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

