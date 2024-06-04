AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 21st

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AFB opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.05.
Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 100,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,152 in the last three months.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- C3.ai is Starting to Show AI Tailwinds Accelerating
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bargain Alert: Zscaler Stock and The Case For A 70% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.