Alliance Global Partners Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$11.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,908. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$3.74 and a 12 month high of C$26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

