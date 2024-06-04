Ali Dasdan Sells 5,862 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.