Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AGNPF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

