Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 25,135 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 608,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,438. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alector by 24.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 13.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

