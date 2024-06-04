Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Update

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth $368,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

